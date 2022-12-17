NBA All-Star Game fan voting begins Tuesday

Fan voting to help determine starting lineups for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will start on Tuesday and run through January 21, the league announced Thursday.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 19 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fans can select three frontcourt players and two guards for both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

The starting five players for each elite lineup will be selected by a combination of votes from fans, players and a media panel, with supporter voting counting 50 percent while players and the media polling will be worth 25 percent each.

Fans can vote multiple times while players and reporters vote a single time. Fan voting totals will serve as a tie-breaker to decide any berth.

There will be six "3-for-1" days when fan votes count triple, the first of those on December 25.

NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, will be revealed on January 26 with reserves, chosen by NBA head coaches, to be announced February 2.

Team captains will be the players with the highest vote totals from the East and West. Those two will select fellow starters from the pool of talent determined by the voting, regardless of conference affiliation.

Team LeBron James has won all five NBA All-Star Games since the format began, defeating teams chosen by Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

