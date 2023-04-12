NBA 2023 Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs Heat and Lakers vs Timberwolves scores, results and full game highlights

NBA Play-in Tournament started off in a blistering manner with the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as winners in the Eastern and Western conferences, respectively.

Both the teams have qualified for the NBA Playoffs now as the seventh seed in their respective conferences. The losers, Heat and Wolves, however, will have another shot at making the playoffs against the winner of the second play-in game between No. 9 and No. 10 seed teams in their conferences.

Here are the Winners and Losers of the first two play-in tournament games:

NBA Play-in tournament Winners:

Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference

The Hawks set the tone early in the game as they led the scoring in the first two quarters of the game 36-27 and 29-23. The Heat could never bridge the gap even as they outscored the Hawks in the next two quarters 28-26 and 27-25. 'Ice' Trae Young led the scoring table for the Hawks as he dropped 25 points and Atlanta eventually won 116-105.

Other notable performances from the Hawks were Dejounte Murray 18 points, Saddiq Bey 17 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 points, Onyeka Okongwu 12 points and Clint Capela's 21 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both had a brilliant night as the Lakers scampered their way into the NBA Playoffs. Both James and Davis scored a double-double in a must-win game for the Showtime Lakers. James, however top scored with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Davis dropped 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Lakers' Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as Lakers shrugged off first-half deficit of 11 points and went on to with the game in OT by six points with the final scoreboard reading of 108-102.

Watch the Hawks vs Heat full game highlights below:

The @ATLHawks were ACTIVE on the glass in their #ATTPlayIn win!



💪 22 offensive boards

💪 26 second-chance points



💪 https://t.co/EfGWQh0QrC pic.twitter.com/DJCbTD9T67 — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

NBA Play-in Tournament Losers:

Miami Heat in Eastern Conference

The Heat were the better team but in last two quarters of the game and the four point advantage they gained in the second half wasn't suffice against the soaring Hawks.

For the Heat, Kyle Lowry led the way with 33 points while Tyler Herro dropped 26 but it was all too little too late. Heat's superstar Jimmy Buttler too managed 21 points and all these efforts went in vain. Miami will, however, have another shot at making it to the playoffs on April 14 when they take on the winner of Bulls vs Raptors game.

Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference

The Wolves started strongly and gained a lead of 11 points at the end of second quarter but then they lost their way as the Lakers counter-attacked to wipe off the lead in the next two quarters.

The game then moved into overtime, giving the Wolves another chance to find their way back into the game but the Showtime Lakers were too bright for them as Minnesota were outscored 4-10 in the OT.

However, just like the Heat, Timberwolves will have another shot again to make it right when they take on the winner of Pelicans vs Raptors.

Watch the Lakers vs Wolves full game highlights here:

30 FOR THE KING.

@KingJames powers the Lakers into the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel! pic.twitter.com/6Hw35GM3qf — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

