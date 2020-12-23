Nathan Lyon fires warning for Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Boxing Day Test

Ahead of the four-match Test series between India and Australia, all eyes were on the Cheteshwar Pujara, whose batting prowess left Aussie bowlers on their knees last time India toured Down Under in 2018-19. Pujara was the highest run-scorer in the series with 521 runs but the Indian Test specialist didn’t look at his best in Adelaide Test where he managed to score just 43 and a duck.

Australian spin great Nathan Lyon has said that the hosts have more surprise in line for Pujara in the remaining three Tests.

"I can't reveal secrets, to be honest with you. But, obviously, Pujara is a world-class batter and he is going to be a big challenge for us for the rest of the series," 33-year-old Lyon said at a virtual press-conference on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir gives his take on Team India's combination for Boxing Day Test vs Australia

"We spoke about him (Pujara) in depth before the series started, it was good to see a couple of plans come off in Adelaide, but we have got a couple more things.

Lyon further said that it is always fun to take on the best batsmen in the world with Pujara being one of them.

"So, hopefully, if he does get in, we can put into ploy...it is always fun challenging yourself against the best players in the world and Pujara is definitely one of those guys," added the senior spinner – who is nine wickets shorts of completing 400 wickets in the five-day format.

ALSO READ: Ishant expects 'bowler's captain' Rahane to fill Kohli void

After a gritty 43 in the first innings, Pujara was send packing for a duck in the second innings with Indian getting bundled out for 36 – their lowest-ever Test innings score.

Without Virat Kohli, the responsibility will be on Pujara and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take the majority of load of scoring runs against Australia. India will be without the likes of Kohli and Mohammed Shami (injured) for the remainder of the Test series vs Australia as massive task awaits for the visitors.