Gautam Gambhir gives his take on Team India's combination for Boxing Day Test vs Australia

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has called Ajinkya Rahane to take up Virat Kohli’s no. four spot in the batting order for the remainder of the four-match Test series against Australia as the southpaw said that the stand-in skipper needs to lead from the front in the Boxing Day Test.

Gambhir is also in support of India bringing in KL Rahul at number five, which means Pujara at three and Rahane at four for India in the batting order at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The World Cup-winning cricketer also opined that Prithvi Shaw is “low on confidence” and Shubman Gill should take his place in the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26.

It is being heavily reported that India are looking to make as many as four changes in the squad with Gill replacing Shaw, Rishabh Pant taking Wriddhiman Saha’s place. Mohammed Siraj is set to replace Mohammed Shami with KL Rahul coming in for Virat Kohli. There are chances that Ravindra Jadeja may start ahead of Hanuma Vihari.

"I think he is low on confidence (Prithvi Shaw), that's why I want to see Shubman Gill at the top with Mayank Agarwal. I want to see Cheteshwar Pujara on No: 3, and Ajinkya Rahane on No.4 and not at the 5th spot," Gambhir told Star Sports Cricket Connected.

"If Rahane is the captain, he has to lead from the front - so, in place of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane should take the 4th spot. KL Rahul should bat at No. 5, Rishabh Pant at 6, Ravindra Jadeja at 7, Ashwin at 8 and then 3 seamers - I want the team to get in with 5 bowlers."

India have already started practising for the Boxing Day Test with the visitors hitting the nets on Wednesday at the MCG.

