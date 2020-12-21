We have opened up some scars: Australia's Joe Burns wants hosts to continue onslaught vs India

Australian opener Joe Burns came back to form in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, where he scored an unbeaten 51 while chasing 90-run target. Burns has been central to criticism due to his poor form in the longest format of the game but the Aussie opener, after getting backing from the Australian team management, answered his critics with a cracking 51 not-out to help Australia win the Adelaide Test by eight wickets and take 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

India were bundled out for 36 runs in the second innings – their lowest score in Test cricket – and first instance, where none of the Indian players managed to score in double figures. Burns said that Australia have opened up a few scars in the Indian dressing room while adding Virat Kohli (out due to paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (out due to fractured hand) will be big misses for the Indian team.

However, Burns said that despite missing Kohli and Shami, Indian team has world-class players to replace them and expected them to pose tough challenge in the remainder of the series.

"We know we have opened up some scars.

"We just have to prepare well, start well, carry on the momentum from the first Test.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli to hold special team meeting before leaving for India

"Shami and Virat are obviously big losses for India ... it's always hard to replace world-class players like that.

"In saying that, the Indian team has very good depth as well. So they're still going to be very challenging."

"The next Test is going to play a crucial role in the result of the series," Burns told reporters.

Burns was bullish about Australia being the best team in the world and rightly so as the Baggy Greens will now look to extend their lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship table and book a spot for the final at Lord’s in 2021.

"We're the best team in the world. We're confident against everyone at every venue.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND: After Adelaide horror, Indian team set to make 5 changes in playing XI

"Our bowlers are unbelievable ... they have done it for a long time.

"We know - game in, game out - they're going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It's a great luxury."

India are now expected to make four or five changes into the playing XI after the Adelaide drubbing with Australia likely to remain unchanged unless David Warner passes his fitness Test ahead of the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.