NASCAR driver Kyle Larson fired by his team after racial slur during virtual event

NASCAR team Chip Ganassi Racing has fired it's driver Kyle Larson who used passed a racial slur during the virtual racing event on Sunday. The driver used the n-word during the event.

The race team took to Twitter to announce the news, it read: "After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the statement reads. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization."

Larson was being live-streamed during the iRacing tournament which was being held on a gaming platform called the Twitch, he lost his communication for a while where he said: "I can't see it. You can't hear me? Hey n****r." This slur was recorded.

This decision to terminate him comes a day after the racing team said it would suspend him without pay.

Chip Ganassi Racing gave a statement on Tuesday, which read: "As we continue to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take. NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base."

Larson posted a video message on Twitter in which he was "very sorry" for his actions.