Mumbai Indians register unwanted record with five consecutive losses in IPL 2022

It has been a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Mumbai Indians. The five-time winners of the competition went into the mega auction with a strategy that surprised a number of people and came out with a completely new-look side with a few old players in the mix.

The loss of key players like Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock was already a place of concern for the side but the inability of the existing players to step up the challenge has resulted in Rohit Sharma & Co losing all five of their opening matches in the ongoing season of the competition.

Also read | 'PCB sent wives to keep an eye on Pakistan players during 2012 India tour'

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians were able to produce a number of good performances with the bat against Punjab Kings but they once again fell short and ultimately slumped to their fifth defeat.

This was the second time in the history of the competition that Mumbai Indians lost their first five matches in a row with the first instance taking place in 2014. Apart from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered this fate in 2019, Delhi Capitals in 2013 and Deccan Chargers in 2012.

Also read | KL Rahul to Pat Cummins: Batters with fastest fifties in IPL history

However, there is a bit of solace for the Mumbai Indians as they were able to turn their season around in 2014 despite losing the first five games. They came back with a strong show towards the latter half of the season and were even able to qualify for the play-off stages of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians face a tough challenge in Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.