/Mumbai Indians extend Mighty Indians IP with 3D webisodes

Mumbai Indians on Friday (Aug 8) announced the launch of Season 2 of Mighty Indians with an all-new slate of 20+ 3D webisodes, expanding the animated superhero universe built around the franchise’s iconic players. The rich character assets and visual storytelling are translating to commercial partnerships across product categories such as toys, apparel, school supplies, publishing and collectibles. Early prototypes of merchandise have received an enthusiastic response, and formal brand collaborations are being explored.

Building on the momentum and widespread fan engagement from Season 1, the IP returns with richer storytelling, high-quality 3D animation, and deeper character arcs — all brought to life by Green Gold Animation, India’s leading animation studio and creators of Chhota Bheem.

Created by Mumbai Indians in partnership with Burman Sports, the exclusive commercial and production rights holders, and Green Gold Animation, Mighty Indians transforms star cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, and Trent Boult into a team of animated superheroes, each with a unique origin story, power, and purpose.

With over 47.5 million views generated through 20+ episodes, promos, and short-form edits across formats, Mighty Indians has grown into one of the most-watched and talked-about crossover IPs in Indian sports entertainment.

To create an impact on the ground, 12-foot superhero statues of the Mighty Indians players were installed at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 for the duration of IPL 2025, reaching over 85,000 travellers daily.

What began as an animated series has embedded itself into cricket culture. From YouTube screens to towering airport installations to merchandise, Mighty Indians is no longer just content - it’s becoming part of how fans and families experience the spirit of cricket and storytelling in a new, more imaginative way.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson commented, ‘Mighty Indians is more than an animated series — it’s an extension of our philosophy to engage fans beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. With Season 2, we are expanding this universe through immersive 3D storytelling and richer stories. It reflects the spirit of the Mumbai Indians and brings it alive in a way that resonates with young audiences and families alike.”

“This has been one of the most creatively fulfilling projects we’ve ever worked on,” said Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation. “We’ve built some of India’s most beloved characters, but Mighty Indians gave us the chance to blend cricketing icons with mythic storytelling and create something that has both local heart and global potential.”

Shiv Burman, Founder of Burman Sports, added, “We used to watch cricket in a linear way - match days on television, and that was it. But today’s kids have countless options competing for their attention, and if we want cricket to stay relevant to them, we have to meet them where they are.

"Mighty Indians is our way of doing just that by combining the power of sports heroes with the universal appeal of animation. It’s a format that not only entertains but builds long-term emotional connection with the next generation of fans. We’re already working with licensing partners to create merchandise, and multiple discussions are underway with brands looking to connect with children and families by leveraging the might of Mumbai Indians through this IP.”