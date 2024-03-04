Mumbai hammer Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter 47th Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai thrashed Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter their 47th Ranji Trophy final on Monday (March 4). The 41-time Ranji Trophy winner produced a brilliant comeback to beat TN and storm into the final, where they will play the winner of the second semifinal, where Vidarbha have locked horns with Madhya Pradesh. Talking about the first semifinal, nothing clicked for the B Sai Kishore-led side even though they had a chance to take a first-innings lead. Shardul Thakur's stunning 109, coupled with a four-wicket haul in the match, propelled his side to the summit clash.

March 4, 2024

Winning the toss, TN opted to bat first and were soon reduced to 42 for 5. Only Vijay Shankar (44) showed some resistance before his side bundled out for a paltry 146 in 64.1 overs with Tushar Deshpande (3 for 24) being Mumbai's top performer with the ball. In reply, MI were tottering at 106 for 7 before Shardul turned it around for his side. The all-rounder scored a memorable 109 -- laced with 13 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 104.81 -- whereas keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (35), Tanush Kotian (89) and Deshpande (26) scoring vital runs down the order.