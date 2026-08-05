/'Multiple injuries, rebuilding body': Neeraj Chopra shares journey behind Commonwealth silver

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra recently won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 which were held in Glasgow, Scotland. The medal came, as Neeraj described in an Instagram post, after fighting through a lot of injuries in the last 10 months. The athlete described his comeback in a long post, thanking multiple people for his journey, and being cautious about taking 'one step at a time.'

Neeraj explains the journey behind Commonwealth Games 2026 silver

Chopra won the silver in men's javelin throw with a distance of 85.83m - his best in the season and only second to Sri Lankan sensation Rumesh Pathirage's 89.75m.

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Detailing his comeback, Neeraj wrote in a post: "There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. This one means so much more than the distance.

"The past 10 months have tested me in ways I never expected. Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I would even have a season to compete this year," he added.

"To be back competing at this level feels good. None of this would have been possible on my own. I’m deeply grateful for the people who never stopped believing in me. My physio, Ishaan ji, who has been by my side every step of the recovery, helping me get back to doing what I love. My coach, Jai, who has been with me since the very first time I picked up a javelin. My family, who always stand strong with me no matter what the circumstances are."

What next for Neeraj Chopra?