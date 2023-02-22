MUL vs KAR live streaming: PSL 2023 points table, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings playing XI, time & venue

MUL vs KAR live streaming: The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see Multan Sultans (MUL) locking horns with Karachi Kings (KAR) on February 22. The venue of the match is Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM PKT. The Sultans have won three straight games before the match after a sluggish start to their PSL season. While players like Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan have performed well with the bat, Ihsanullah has stepped up with the ball. As for their rivals, the Karachi Kings, they are entering the game fresh off a victory over the Gladiators and are eager to keep up their recent success. Although the two teams appear to be well-matched on paper, the Sultans may have the advantage because of their stronger recent form.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (MUL VS KAR) match details

A match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings is scheduled to take place on February 22, Wednesday. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST at the Multan Cricket Stadium of Multan. In India, the match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

MUL vs KAR PSL 2023 live streaming details

In India, the live broadcast of the MUL vs KAR match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the MUL vs KAR match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the MUL vs KAR match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

MUL vs KAR match predicted playing XI

Multan Sultans playing XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Karachi Kings playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir and Aamer Yamin.

When will MUL vs KAR match start?- Time

MUL vs KAR match will start at 6:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM PKT.

Where will MUL vs KAR match be played? – Venue

MUL vs KAR match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Where will MUL vs KAR match be live-streamed?

MUL vs KAR match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV OTT app.