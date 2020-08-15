MS Dhoni retires: Sachin Tendulkar recalls best moment of his life while playing with MSD

MS Dhoni on Saturday (August 15 2020) dropped a massive surprise as ‘Captain Cool’ announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Dhoni took to micro-blogging platform Instagram to call it quits from international cricket. While reactions flooded in from all corners of the world, there was a special congratulatory message from ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup, took to Twitter as he thanked Dhoni for his immense contribution to Indian cricket while recalling that lifting the ICC World Cup 2011 was the best moment of his life.

“Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings,” Tendulkar tweeted soon after Dhoni announced his retirement on Instagram.

It was under Dhoni’s leadership in which India lifted the World T20 in 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011. While Tendulkar was not part of the World T20 side, the Master Blaster lifted the coveted trophy in front of his home crowd at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni led his troops with uttermost composure and even promoted himself ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh in the final of the 2011 World Cup to negate the threat posed by Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Dhoni ended up with an unbeaten 97 in the summit clash against the Lankans while finishing the match with a mammoth six over long-on.

Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket will forever be remembered as he is the sole captain to lift all the major ICC trophies.

The former Indian cricketer will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be seen in action from September 19 in the 13th edition of the tournament.

