Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

Suresh Raina on Saturday (August 15 2020) announced his retirement from international cricket moments after MS Dhoni hanged his boots. Raina took to social media platform Instagram to post a message for Dhoni on his retirement as he also announced that he will be joining his Chennai Super Kings skipper in this journey.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina wrote on Instagram.

Raina has been an exemplary servant of the game for Team India as he established himself as one of the potent middle-order batsmen and one of the finest fielders to have played for the Men in Blue.

In 226 ODIs, Raina compiled 5616 runs at an average of 35.31 with five centuries and 36 half-centuries to his name.

In T20Is, the southpaw played 78 matches while scoring 1605 runs with one ton and five centuries as he remains one of the few to have notched a century in all formats of the game.

Raina last played for India on July 17, 2018 against England in the Leeds ODI. Over the course of his career, Dhoni used him as a part-time off-spinner but steadily Raina became a handy wicket-taker off-spinner for the Men in Blue. While he has tried his best to make a comeback to international cricket, national selectors seemed to have moved forward to the next generation. Injuries also didn't help his case.

Like Dhoni, Raina will also continue to take the field for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League and will be seen playing for the three-time IPL winners in the 13th edition of the tournament starting September 19 in the UAE.

More to follow...