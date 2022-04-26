MS Dhoni named captain of Harbhajan Singh's all-time IPL XI; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma feature

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recently picked his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI consisting of some of the biggest names to have played the game. Harbhajan, who himself is one of the best spinners in the history of the league, named the legendary MS Dhoni as the captain of his star-studded XI.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL history having led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four titles and a staggering nine finals since the inception of the tournament in 2008. The 40-year-old stepped down from captaincy at CSK ahead of the start of the ongoing IPL 2022 and is currently playing as a wicket-keeper batter for the four-time champions.

Dhoni had handed over the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after signing off as one of the greatest leaders of all time in the IPL. Apart from Dhoni, Harbhajan also picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - the two Indian batting giants in his all-time IPL XI. Both Kohli and Rohit are among the top five run-getters in the league.

Harbhajan named Rohit as his second opener along with the legendary Chris Gayle, who is also one of the greats of the IPL and has an incredible record in the league. Gayle, who is not part of the ongoing IPL 2022, has amassed 4965 runs in 142 IPL matches at an average of close to 40 and a strike rate of over 148.

In the middle order, Harbhajan picked another IPL great in AB de Villiers along with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and Dhoni. He also picked his former CSK teammate Jadeja at the no.7 spot. Jadeja has been one of the best all-rounders in the league since its inception and is currently leading CSK.

Harbhajan also picked Kieron Pollard in the finisher's role while naming Jasprit Bumrah and the legendary Lasith Malinga as the two pure fast bowlers in his team. Malinga was the leading wicket-taker of all time in IPL before his record was surpassed by Dwayne Bravo this season. Sunil Narine is the lone spinner in Harbhajan's all time IPL XI.