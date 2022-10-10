MS Dhoni launches 'DRONI - Made in India' consumer camera drone manufactured by Garuda Aerospace

Indian cricketing star Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who popularized the 'helicopter shot' has launched a quadcopter consumer camera drone named 'Droni'. The made-in-India camera drone with advanced features is manufactured by Garuda Aerospace, of which MS Dhoni is the Brand Ambassador.

Garuda Aerospace has created a niche for itself by offering drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services and has now ventured into the consumer drone market with the latest offering - 'Droni'. According to the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown. He emphasized the role of drones for agriculturalists. Speaking at the launch, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace, “Garuda Aerospace is focused on creating high-impact solutions for numerous purposes. Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from tech and build standpoint. By providing Made-in-India drones, we hope to not just become aatmanirbhar(self-reliant)for demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions.”

President of the Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Airforce, Anand Kumar Das said, "I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace. This platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and fostering growth."

The Global Drone Expo witnessed 1500+ participants from 14 international drone companies and representatives from over 28 states and union territories which attracted investors, youth and stakeholders and outlined a path forward for the drone industry. Industry experts, farmers, dealers, distributors, people from the banking and insurance sectors, education-financial institutions, government representatives, pilots and various investors were provided a platform to gain insights into the drone culture and the various possibilities associated with the use of drones.