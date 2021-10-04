'MS Dhoni is the boss of Chennai': Dale Steyn explains why CSK skipper might not retire from IPL this year

MS Dhoni's struggles with the bat have been left exposed once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. One of the leading run-getters for CSK in the history of the league, Dhoni has failed to deliver consistently with the willow for the past two seasons. However, he has been instrumental behind CSK's resurgence this year as a captain and has played a crucial role in helping his side park a turnaround after missing out on playoffs last season.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, has continued to ply his trade for CSK in the IPL. However, he has been far from his best when it comes to batting and the lack of cricket at the highest level post-retirement has taken a toll on his game. Nonetheless, Dhoni remains the leader in the CSK dressing room and has been marshalling his troops to perfection in IPL 2021.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn recently gave his take on Dhoni's future in the IPL and stated that the CSK skipper will certainly continue to lead the side next season as well if he manages to find some form in the playoffs. Addressing the rumours about Dhoni's retirement from IPL after the ongoing season, Steyn said the legendary wicket-keeper batsman remains the boss of CSK.

"He is the boss of Chennai. When you think Chennai, you think MS Dhoni. And you know what? They've got a couple of games left and they are already into the finals. But we haven't see Dhoni do anything. If he smashes the winning runs in the final, you can guarantee that he will be taking the gloves for Chennai in next year's IPL," Steyn said on ESPN Cricinfo.

In what has been an abysmal campaign for the CSK skipper, Dhoni has managed to score only 66 runs in 12 matches this season. He had scored 200 runs for the franchise last season without managing a single half-century. This year as well, Dhoni has failed to notch up a half-century so far this season.

However, despite him not being in form, CSK have managed to reach the playoffs and were the first team to confirm their berth in the knockout stages of the tournament. Dhoni's CSK will be up against 2nd-placed Delhi Capitals on Monday and will be looking to cement their spot on the top with a win.