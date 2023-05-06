IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7,000 runs in marquee league

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli has become the first batsman in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to cross 7,000 runs. Virat achieved the feat during match 50 of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals.

Before the match against Delhi, Virat had scored 6,988 runs in 232 IPL games - all for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli reached the milestone with a four off DC spinner Axar Patel. Patel bowled the second over of the match and Kohli cut a short ball, fifth of the over, between point and cover point to reach 7,000 runs. 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗞𝗢𝗛𝗟𝗜! 👑@imVkohli becomes the first batter to surpass this milestone in IPL 🫡



TAKE. A. BOW 👏#TATAIPL | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/VP4dMvLTwY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023 × The second on the list is current Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan with 6,536 runs in 213 matches. Third on the list is DC skipper David Warner with 6,189 runs in 171 matches so far. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and retired IPL player Suresh Raina complete the top five with 6,063 and 5,528 runs in 237 and 205 matches, respectively.

Kohli, during his 15-year journey in IPL, has scored 49 fifties and five centuries with a highest score of 113 runs. Kohli's average during the stint has been 36.58 with an impressive strike-rate of 129.57. Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent performer in the IPL but has failed to win a single trophy so far.

As for the match, Bangalore was in strong position by the time this news was written, having scored 72 runs for the loss of no wicket in nine overs. Kohli was playing at 33 off 28 balls and had hit four fours in his innings. Kohli's opening partner and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was on 39 off 26 balls, hitting five fours and one six in his innings.

As for the rankings in IPL 2023, both Kohli and du Plessis feature among top run gutters, with Faf leading the list of players with most runs this season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE