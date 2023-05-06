IPL 2023: CSK earn statement win in Chepauk, beat arch-rivals MI by six wickets to boost playoff prospects

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets and 14 balls to spare. In a one-sided contest played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK dominated with both bat and ball and boosted their prospects of a playoff spot. MI on the flip side will look at the contest as an opportunity missed to cement their place in the top four. MI pay for poor show Asked to chase 140, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Devon Conway (44) gave a good start to the side before the former was scalped by Piyush Chawla. With the required rate of less than seven, MI found it hard to sustain a formidable batting line-up of CSK as Ajinkya Rahane (21) and Ambati Rayudu (12) helped Conway on their way to a big win.

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with two wickets while Tristan Stubbs ended with a solitary dismissal of Rayudu. CSK bank on good bowling display Brilliant performance by bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 139/8 in their 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Nehal Wadhera was the lone warrior for MI with his maiden IPL half-century.

Wadhera brought up his maiden IPL fifty in 46 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. Stubbs-Wadhera brought up their fifty-run stand in 39 balls.

The 54-run partnership between the duo was over after Matheesha Pathirana castled Wadhera for a well-made 64 off 51 balls after the ball hit his middle stump. MI was at 123/5 in 17.4 overs and ended at 139/8.

CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue next Sunday. Mumbai on the horizon will look to bounce back when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before hosting Gujarat Titans next Friday.

