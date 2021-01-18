'Most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League': Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that the club has a fight on their hands to make into the top four before even defending the Premier League title.

After a goalless draw against Manchester United at home and wins for Leicester and Manchester City, left Liverpool fourth in the table.

The German coach is aware the competition is likely to be closer than ever.

"In the season when we came second (2018/19), the day when I started really thinking about the title race was the day when it was clear that we are in the Champions League," he said.

"I know my job and I know what I have to do. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult it is. This season will be a tough race for the top four."

Injury-plagued Liverpool lost many stars like Virgil van Dijk which has affected their run in the Premier League.

The 53-year-old German acknowledged fans were "not the most patient species" and wanted to win every match.

"I'm not too different to that but I am long enough in the business to know that you have to go through more difficult periods as well," he said.

"It's not the most difficult in my life -- not even close to it -- so it's just a situation where we play football and have had injuries, still have injuries but got used to the injuries we had in the long term and now players coming back."