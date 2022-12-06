Morocco vs Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, H2H preview and lineups

Spain has been feeling low after their shocking loss to Japan in their group-stage game. But this is not the first time that they haven't been able to advance to the quarterfinals since FIFA 2010 when they won the competition. On the other side, Morocco has been performing better than anticipated at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won their group. This is the second time in history that they are competing in the round of 16. Check today's match prediction and a preview of the teams and possible lineups.