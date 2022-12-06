Morocco vs Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, H2H preview and lineups
Story highlights
Spain has been feeling low after their shocking loss to Japan in their group-stage game. But this is not the first time that they haven't been able to advance to the quarterfinals since FIFA 2010 when they won the competition. On the other side, Morocco has been performing better than anticipated at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won their group. This is the second time in history that they are competing in the round of 16. Check today's match prediction and a preview of the teams and possible lineups.
Spain has been feeling low after their shocking loss to Japan in their group-stage game. But this is not the first time that they haven't been able to advance to the quarterfinals since FIFA 2010 when they won the competition. On the other side, Morocco has been performing better than anticipated at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won their group. This is the second time in history that they are competing in the round of 16. Check today's match prediction and a preview of the teams and possible lineups.
Morocco, the Group F champion, will face Spain, the Group E runner-up. Spain finishing second in their group was shocking. However, Japan had a fantastic run in the group stages, defeating Germany and Spain to finish first. However, now that Japan's World Cup campaign has ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Croatia, Spain would like to lead Group E. In a group that included Belgium, the North Africans came out on top by going undefeated (two wins and one draw).
Morocco reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 1986.— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 1, 2022
What a moment 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/iZcWhPkdRu
Morocco vs Spain head-to-head preview
Walid Regragui's team has been extremely impressive, playing with a level of energy that can hurt any team. They have a team full of footballers who play in Europe's top leagues and combine skill with physical ability, so La Roja will face a real challenge. Spain is a team with which it is difficult to predict the outcome.
In their first game, they defeated Costa Rica 7-0, but in their last game, they were defeated by Japan. Goals should be expected in this game between two excellent attacking teams, so opposing a clean sheet makes sense.
📸 El equipo ganador de hoy... ¡¡Y UN INFILTRADO!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 5, 2022
😜 A nuestro fotógrafo no se le escapa una.#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/d9kesIxn2K
Morocco vs Spain lineups
Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Torres, Morata, Olmo
Morocco vs Spain kick-off time
Morocco vs Spain match will kick-off on 6 December at 8:30 pm IST at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.