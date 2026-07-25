/Montreal Masters 2026: Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic withdraw from tournament

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have pulled out of next month’s ATP Montreal Masters, Tennis Canada confirmed on Friday. Both players had long runs at Wimbledon earlier this month. Sinner won the men’s singles title, while Djokovic reached the semi-finals.

“After carefully considering all the factors together with my team, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Montreal,” Sinner said in a statement. “It is never easy to miss such an important event, but we believe this is the right decision to prioritise my health.”

The ATP Masters 1000 event will be held from Aug 1 to 13 and is one of the final major tournaments before the US Open. This year, the men’s competition will take place in Montreal, while the women’s WTA 1000 event will be hosted in Toronto.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tournament organisers said they were disappointed by the late withdrawals, especially since both Sinner and Djokovic also skipped last year’s tournament in Toronto.

“We respect their decisions and understand that, with such a demanding schedule, players’ health must remain the priority,” tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

“That said, we believe the frequency of these last-minute withdrawals in the last few years raises a broader issue for our sport.”

“Masters 1000 events are among the flagship tournaments on the tour, and fans rightfully expect to see the world’s best compete.”

Tetreault said Tennis Canada is in talks with the ATP about possible changes to the calendar to protect the importance of Masters 1000 events while also managing players’ workload.

Following the withdrawals, reigning French Open champion and Wimbledon finalist Alexander Zverev is expected to be the top seed. Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime will be the second seed.

Carlos Alcaraz had already withdrawn from the Montreal Masters because of a wrist injury. The Spaniard hopes to return at the Cincinnati Masters, which starts after the Canadian event.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, will begin on Aug 30 in New York.