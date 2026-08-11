/From Australia to Portugal: Moises Henriques to lead birth nation in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques, 39, will captain Portugal, his birth nation, as they attempt to qualify for the 2028 T20 World Cup for the first time. Since switching nationalities in June this year, Henriques retired from Australia’s domestic cricket but will continue to play overseas. While already having signed with Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural European T20 Premier League, the 39-year-old was named Portugal’s captain for the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Finland.



Henriques was born in Madeira, a Portuguese island to the west of Morocco, which is also the birthplace of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. When he was young, Henriques’ family moved to Australia, where the all-rounder enjoyed a decorated domestic career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. His last appearance for Australia came five years ago, a T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He featured in four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The European nation, however, is placed 37th in the ICC men’s T20I rankings and is scheduled to face Israel, Germany, Greece and Czechia in Group B of the T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifier C between August 14 and 20. The winner of this group will play the Group A winner in the final on August 21. The overall winner of the Qualifier will join Scotland, Jersey and Denmark in the European regional final. The top two teams from that Qualifier will advance to the global Qualifier as they aim to qualify for the next T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Portugal squad -

Moises Henriques (captain), Craig Cachopa, Edward Fleming, Christopher de Freitas, Rahulkumar Hashu, Siraj Ullah Khadem, Hardeep Khuttan, Jeremy Martins, Dhavalkumar Norotam (wk), Jordan Netto, Carlos Nunes, Sebastian de Oliveira, Upen Shantu and Cameron Shekleton

Portugal Fixtures –