Mohsin Naqvi officially succeeds Zaka Ashraf as new PCB chairman ahead of general elections

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has officially succeeded former Zaka Ashraf as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the general elections in the nation. The announcement made on Tuesday (Feb 6) saw Naqvi elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB chairman for a three-year term. The PCB chairman’s office has seen chaos in recent times as Naqvi becomes the fourth person to hold office in less than four years. He is also the 37th permanent chairman of the PCB and will resume office ahead of the latest season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 37th Chairman today. pic.twitter.com/caa01d8XZu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 6, 2024 × Naqvi becomes PCB chairman

Addressing the BoG following his election, Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me." × “I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester City blast Brentford away to move within two points of top

Ashraf had stepped down as the chairperson of the PCB management committee chairperson on Friday (Jan 19). He had taken over the charge from Najam Sethi who had earlier tendered his resignation from the top office in 2023. Ashraf had handed his resignation to Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who had previously handed the committee a three-month extension to oversee the elections for the vacant role of PCB chairman and finalising the Board of Governors "at the earliest."

While matters have been chaotic on off-field, it is no different on-field for national side who have suffered humiliating losses in Australia and New Zealand post-ODI World Cup. They lost 3-0 to Australian in the Test series while they were beaten 4-1 in the five-match T20I series.