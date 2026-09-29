/Ex-CSK pacer Mohit Sharma set to join Chennai as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027: Report

Former Chennai Super Kings seamer Mohit Sharma is the latest to join CSK as the new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027, according to reports. Mohit, who has played four seasons with the franchise, will join newly appointed head coach Zaheer Khan as part of CSK’s backroom staff. Mohit will replace Eric Simmons, who held that role as part of Stephen Fleming’s coaching staff and departed after Fleming parted ways with the IPL giants after 18 years. Indications suggest that Mohit will officially put pen to paper to become the first to join Zaheer in CSK’s new coaching team.

"Zaheer is in the process of finalising the support staff. He seems to have zeroed in on Mohit for the bowling coach role. That is my understanding," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in a chat with Cricbuzz.

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The right-arm seamer joined CSK in 2013 and played for three seasons before moving to Punjab Kings in 2016. Although he never won an IPL title with CSK, the joint-most successful IPL franchise alongside Mumbai Indians (MI) with five titles each, Mohit’s best season was 2014, when he returned with 23 wickets in 16 matches. He later returned to CSK for just one season in 2019, playing one game and picking up one wicket.

Overall, Mohit has played 48 IPL matches for CSK, and also represented them 10 times across two seasons of the now-defunct Champions League T20 competition.

Mohit, who last featured in the IPL as recently as the 2025 season, announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December last year.

Hussey unlikely to continue as batting coach

Michael Hussey, who was also part of CSK’s coaching staff for the longest time as a batting coach, is highly unlikely to continue in his role ahead of the next edition. Head coach Zaheer is currently in talks with three or four names before finalising CSK’s new batting coach.