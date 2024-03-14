'He is ready to start': Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah injury update ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool FA Cup QF

Liverpool could be handed a major boost ahead of their FA Cup quarterfinal clash against arch-rivals Manchester United with Mohamed Salah expected to start on Sunday (Mar 17). Salah, who has yet to start a game for Liverpool since his hamstring injury sustained during the African Cup of Nations in January is now in line to start the FA Cup last-eight match. According to manager Jurgen Klopp, Salah’s involvement for the entire 90 minutes is still a matter of debate but can make the Starting XI.

Klopp delivers Mohamed Salah injury update

“I am not sure he is ready for 90 minutes or that we should do 90 minutes but he is ready to start," Klopp said. "He would've been ready to start the last game but you don't know how long it makes sense. It is always a problem when players come back. I can’t remember a game where I thought, 'ah, Mo Salah cannot play, no problem' – it has never happened so it is not cool not to have him.

"But there was a game last Sunday (against City) and there are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully a lot more cup and European games, so they are as important. Mo is completely fine with that. Would he have loved to play a bit longer? Probably, yes. It wouldn’t have been impossible playing longer," Klopp added.

Liverpool’s bid for silverware

The Reds are enjoying another great campaign as they target an unlikely quadruple (four titles in the same season) in Klopp’s final season as manager. Salah, who has been the team’s top scorer in recent seasons will be an important member if the Reds are to add more silverware. Salah’s absence hasn’t seen Liverpool drop the pace in recent weeks and are second in the Premier League on goal difference. They secured the League Cup title by beating Chelsea at Wembley to clinch the first title of the season in February.