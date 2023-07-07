MLC 2023: MI New York get ready for new challenge as Tim David and Co gather in US for season kickoff

MI New York’s Tim David rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to hit the ground running on July 14. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials as the season is all set for a grand start. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund. 𝗧𝗶𝗺’𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 📈



MLC Executives & Players had the honor of ringing the prestigious @NYSE Closing Bell 🔔



Young fans interacted with Tim and Michael Blaugrund, COO NYSE Group got his hands on the MI 🧢 pic.twitter.com/5QkQlI4aZm — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 7, 2023 × MI NY ready for MLC The MI NY side has been blessed with tons of talents in the rank as they prepare for the season. The parent franchise Mumbai Indians have been the joint-most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with five titles. Tim David has been part of the franchise since the 2022 season when he was bought by the parent franchise in the auctions.

He had a stellar run with the club in his second season having helped them reach the Qualifier 2 of the IPL in 2023. In the entire season, he scored 231 runs in 16 matches and was part of the first team for the entire season. His role as a pitch-hitter has been well documented and will be a feast to watch for the US fans.

The fans in the US are set to enjoy a couple of months of cricketing action as the MLC season will be followed by the Indian team’s visit to the nation. India are set to play West Indies in two T20 matches as they yet again make their way to the US, having also played there in 2022.

The T20 World Cup in 2024 will be another major occasion where fans will be treated with cricketing action of the highest quality.

The other teams that will participate in the MLC include Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom are the other teams that will participate in the USA-based tournament.

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp before the season in Houston.

MI New York play their first game on 15th July 2023 against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE