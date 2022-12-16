Mjomba, an Omani, GOES VIRAL for FIFA World Cup 2022 result prediction through reverse magic, here's how

Match predictions now have a new dramatic twist thanks to this human psychic. This Omani makes a prediction on which team will lose the FIFA game rather than which side will win. And if you think that's odd, you'll be equally amazed to learn how he predicts these matches. Mohammed al Hajri, an Omani, has become well-known on social media for making accurate match predictions. Hajri is mostly known by the name Mjomba and possesses reversal magic abilities. Here's how

How does he predict FIFA World Cup match results?

Whosoever Mohammed thinks will lose the World Cup match he just wears the jersey of that team. and Abracadabra ! Here is a quick look at some of the Mjomba colourful jerseys and his accurate prediction which earned him a fan following on social media. Remember how Qatar lost its first match against Equador? See what Mohammed wore that day jinxing Qatar.

Brazil vs. Croatia match on 9 December where Brazil lost the match



Croatia's lose against Argentina on 13 December matchup

Portugal massive defeat against Morocco on 10 December



Historic Argentina lose against Saudi Arabia

But Mjomba's latest match prediction went wrong when he wore France's jersey in FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals. Ahead of the match, French Embassy in Oman posted a video. In the video, French ambassador Luciano Rispoli requested Mjomba not to wear the French jersey colours to the match at Al Bayt Stadium. Mjombo shared the post on his page where he captioned it with an apology to Moroccan fans. However, soon he revealed his jersey for the evening.

It was France's jersey but ultimately Morocco lost and France win and the reverse magic did not work. Mjompa has not released any picture of him as of now so Mjompa prediction on the big day is not yet known.

Who all made FIFA match predictions earlier?

Chinese pandas

Due to their accurate predictions of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match results, two huge Chinese pandas in Qatar went viral earlier this year. A little video depicts one of the pandas at the Panda House in Al Khor Park sniffing each nation's flag on a glass wall before laying their paws on one of them prior to the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The pandas correctly predicted victories at that time.

Paul the Octopus

Do you recall Paul the Octopus? His spot-on match predictions at the 2010 FIFA World Cup made him a household name. The food box Paul chose to eat from was taken into consideration while predicting the outcome of the game. Paul was kept in an aquatic life centre in Germany.

Camilla, a 'psychic' camel