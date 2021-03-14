Mithali Raj becomes first player in women's cricket to score 7000 ODI runs

Indian Women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. She achieved this feat on Sunday in the fourth ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: 'Ashtonished': Sanjay Bangar lauds Rishabh Pant's reverse-flick that went for 6

Mithali missed out on her fifty after she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls. She struck four fours in her innings.

Team India were off to a steady start with an opener despite Smriti Mandhana's fall for 10, with Priya Puia scoring 32 runs, and Punam Raut getting a half-century.

Recently, Mithali Raj became the first India woman cricketer and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

The Indian skipper is also the second cricketer after Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali currently has 75 fifties and eight centuries and is set to overtake former England star in the near future.