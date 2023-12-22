Mitchell Johnson hits out at Cricket Australia for awards invite after speaking-event snub

Already in headlines for reasons unrelated to on-field cricket, former Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson recently hit out at Cricket Australia for inviting him to an awards night shortly after they cancelled two of his speaking events.

Following Johnson’s uncalled-for remarks on David Warner and chief selector George Bailey ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, CA scrapped Johnson’s two scheduled events during the Perth game.

Although he restrained himself from commenting on this during a radio discussion with Triple M, Johnson lashed out at Cricket Australia on his social media, questioning them for the agenda behind this.

"Is Cricket Australia serious??," Johnson wrote on Instagram, including a screenshot of his invite. "Last week I was cancelled from 2 speaking engagements. This week I'm invited to celebrate with them."

Writing for The West Australian earlier, Johnson questioned why David Warner is getting to choose his farewell series after his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper Gate (during the South Africa series in 2018).

He expressed concerns about the conflict of interest in deciding Warner’s future involving George Bailey.

Meanwhile, Johnson raised his concerns over Cricket Australia backing Warner despite his poor run in Tests, mainly in 2023, with Warner failing during away Ashes.

Although David Warner restrained himself from reverting to Johnson publically, his incredible hundred in the first innings (164 against Pakistan) in Perth answered most questions. The left-handed batter had a jittery start to his innings, but upon settling himself, he took the attack to the opposition, completing a stunning hundred on day one.

A text that led to trouble

Shedding light on what happened behind the scenes between two former teammates, Johnson revealed his remarks on Warner were personally motivated by the text messages he received from David and Bailey earlier this year.

"I tried to ring [Warner] to talk to him about it, which I've always been open about with the guys," he explained on his Mitchell Johnson Cricket Show podcast with broadcaster Bharat Sundaresan.