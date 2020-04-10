Minister Kiren Rijiju responds to help 'stranded and unwell' former hockey player Ashok Diwan

Ashok Diwan, a former Indian hockey who was unwell and stranded in the US and wanted the government to help him return to India has finally got a response. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured "immediate medical attention".

The minister's official Twitter handle confirmed the news.

Hockey Olympian Ashok Diwan is stranded in the US and is unwell. He reached out to @KirenRijiju through IOA. The Indian Embassy in San Francisco has been contacted, they're sending a doctor to attend to Mr. Diwan to ensure he receives immediate medical attention. @WeAreTeamIndia — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) April 9, 2020

The 65-year-old who was also a part of 1975 World Cup-winning squad called the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra requesting him to take this matter to the top brass.

Narindra Batra also heads the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Diwan wrote to Batra: "I need your help as I am stuck in the USA and have developed some health problems. I had to attend hospital in emergency last week in California. I am not feeling well these days, moreover doesn't have insurance here. The medical costs are very high here."

"Originally, I was supposed to fly back on 20th April by Air India but due to the ongoing epidemic situation, my travel dates have been pushed back.

"I request a favour for forwarding this message to Honourable Sports Minister and External Affairs Minister for helping me with a hospital for my check-up or if they can arrange earlier departure from San Francisco to India.

"Kindly, treat this urgent as I am really in bad health here," he added.

Death toll from coronavirus topped 16,400 in the United States on Thursday, although there are signs the outbreak might be nearing a peak.