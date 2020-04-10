Former hockey world cup winner Ashok Diwan stranded in US amid COVID-19 scare

Former Indian hockey player and world cup winner Ashok Diwan is reportedly stuck in US due to travel restrictions and needs the Indian government help to get back to India.

Also read: US coronavirus deaths top 16,000; cases near 5,00,000

The 65-year-old called Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra requesting him to take this matter to the top brass.

Narindra Batra also heads the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Diwan wrote to Batra: "I need your help as I am stuck in the USA and have developed some health problems. I had to attend hospital in emergency last week in California. I am not feeling well these days, moreover doesn't have insurance here. The medical costs are very high here."

"Originally, I was supposed to fly back on 20th April by Air India but due to the ongoing epidemic situation, my travel dates have been pushed back.

"I request a favour for forwarding this message to Honourable Sports Minister and External Affairs Minister for helping me with a hospital for my check-up or if they can arrange earlier departure from San Francisco to India.

"Kindly, treat this urgent as I am really in bad health here," he added.

Death toll from coronavirus topped 16,400 in the United States on Thursday, although there are signs the outbreak might be nearing a peak.