US coronavirus deaths top 16,000; cases near 5,00,000

Death toll from coronavirus topped 16,400 in the United States on Thursday, although there are signs the outbreak might be nearing a peak.

Americans have been warned of alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as the number of new infections was flattening in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak.

US deaths, the second highest in the world, set new daily records on Tuesday and Wednesday with over 1,900 new deaths reported each day, according to a Reuters tally.

US cases topped 4,59,000 on Thursday, up 27,000 from the prior day.

Only Italy has more deaths with 18,279 fatalities reported, although it has a much smaller population that the United States.

To this end, the Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the country's COVID-19 outbreak until May 3.

Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14.

More than 94 per cent of Americans are under home confinement but the United States has resisted a national stay-at-home order.

