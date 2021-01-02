Mikel Arteta to decide on Mesut Ozil's future after January transfer window

Mesut Ozil's future with the English giants Arsenal remains in doubt as the Gunners have decided to assess German playmaker at the end of the January transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

The German footballer has not appeared for the London club since March and was excluded in the squad lists for the first half of the Premier League season and the Europa League. Ozil, one of the highest paid players in the club, is about to run out of contract at the end of the campaign.

When asked about a potential return for the 32-year-old German, Arteta told reporters: "We will see what happens in the transfer window and we will assess that at the end."

Arteta also said the club would not look to cut short the contracts of players that are not in his plans.

"You have to respect the players' contracts," he added. "What you can do is just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is.

"They are entitled to make the decision in their lives because they have a contract here. Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That's something we cannot decide by ourselves."

Gunners are 13th in the Premier League Table with just 20 points.