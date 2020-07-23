Mike Tyson set to make boxing comeback against Roy Jones

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, 54, on a comeback trail will take on Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

"Iron Mike" Tyson's last bout was against Kevin McBride in 2005 when he lost. Jones Jr. aged 51 had last fought two years ago.

In May, the former heavyweight champion in a cryptic message on social media site Instagram had indicated he intends to get back in the ring saying: "Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter." The video posted on the site showed Tyson training hard."

Tyson regarded as one of the greats of boxing has won 50 out of his 58 international bouts. Earlier, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had admitted that he had been approached about promoting a fight for Tyson.

"I would probably like to see it but I feel is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend back in the ring?" Hearn had said.

"What's compelling is could he actually go back in at 53 and do some damage. But should we be encouraging that from an all-time great?" he asked.

Tyson was the undisputed king of boxing from 1987 to 1990. He was knocked out in a surprise bout by Buster Douglas in 1990. In 2002, Tyson on a comeback trail had fought Lennox Lewis but lost the bout.



