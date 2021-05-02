'Might be the last we have seen of David Warner in a Sunrisers shirt: Dale Steyn

David Warner was dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals. The news comes only one day after Sunrisers Hyderabad the board declared Kane Williamson as their new captain, supplanting David Warner. Dale Steyn has reacted to SRH dropping David Warner from the playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost five out of their six games this season and the franchise felt a troublesome choice must be made concerning the team's leadership.

In any case, SRH Director of Cricket Tom Moody stunned everyone during his pre-match meet by saying that David Warner was dropped 'to have a better combination'.

As per Tom Moody, two overseas batsmen, an all-rounder, and the twist of Rashid Khan is the ideal mix for the team going ahead. Henceforth, David Warner has been supplanted by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the SRH playing XI.

While Jonny Bairstow is in splendid form, Kane Williamson is indispensable and Rashid Khan is a certifiable match-champ, he believes David Warner actually has a ton to offer SRH as a batsman.

Dale Steyn who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past told ESPNCricinfo: “When you hear of Sunrisers I think of two players Rashid Khan and David Warner. But, I think in the past if you think you only think of David Warner straight up. He is Orange Army. So it’s very strange to not see him as a part of the XI. Something is going on there, I don’t know what is going on, but it is strange to not see him in the starting XI.”

“To give up the captaincy to Kane Williamson who is a great captain for New Zealand. He has done it many times before for Sunrisers, but you would still want him (Warner) in the XI. Warner is a destructive player; he is great in the field, great at giving advice and he is a phenomenal batsman.” – he said.

“Sometimes these captaincy things do happen you do often see getting it handed over to another captain, but to be completely omitted from the XI is a strange thing”.

“It seems like there is definitely something happening behind the closed doors and the public are not aware of. At the beginning of the season, they were all in it ‘Dave (Warner) is our boy’ he has been for many years and now they have gotten to a point where they are at the bottom of the table.”

“It is strange that he is not a part of the XI. Understandable if they want to maybe change ownership in terms of captaincy. I think this will be the last time we will see David Warner in an orange army shirt”. – he added.