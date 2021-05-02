IPL 2021: 'Captain Warner was not in full control': Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja trusts David Warner needed more say in team choices at Sunrisers Hyderabad and added that it was the group the board from outside who was settling on the significant choices.

Sunrisers Hyderabad caused a stir when they stripped David Warner of the captaincy halfway through IPL 2021 and delegated Kane Williamson as captain for the remainder of the period.

Ajay Jadeja implied that David Warner wasn't permitted to run his group in his own particular manner.

"It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control. He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” Ajay Jadeja.

SRH have had an inauspicious beginning to their mission, losing five out of their initial six games. It will take a monstrous turnaround from here onwards if the Hyderabad establishment needs to make the end-of-the-season games, as they presently sit absolute bottom in the focuses table.

Kane Williamson is a better choice as captain for SRH: Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja may have been incredulous of SRH's group the board yet recommended that Kane Williamson is head and shoulders above David Warner as commander. The previous India batsman said:

"Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain. Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper."

Warner drove the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016, and the Hyderabad franchise has arisen as perhaps the most predictable sides from that point forward, making the playoffs every year in the last five seasons.

Notwithstanding, breaks have apparently framed inside the team, with the board choosing to mitigate David Warner of his captaincy obligations.

Besides, Sunrisers Hyderabad likewise indicated that the Australian opener probably won't make the playing XI for the side's forthcoming game against the Rajasthan Royals.

