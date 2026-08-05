/Australia Ashes hero Neser suffers calf injury, remains hopeful for South Africa tour

Australia’s Ashes hero Michael Neser suffered a right calf strain in training but remains hopeful of recovering in time for the away marquee Test tour of South Africa in October. Although Neser was not picked for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, starting August 13 in Darwin, he was part of the extended pace group slated to feature in at least 20 Tests in the next 12 months.



Neser, 36, was Australia’s unusual hero during the home Ashes last winter, picking up 15 wickets at an average under 20, including his maiden Test five-wicket haul at the Gabba and two four-fors in Melbourne and Sydney. Having impressed in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins and fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood against England, Neser was in full training mode and on standby for the Bangladesh Tests, should an injury occur to anyone. However, he suffered an unexpected calf injury while doing a running session this week and is now ruled out for a month.



Following his rehab, he will need to rebuild his bowling load, as Australian selectors will likely have him on board for the first Test tour of South Africa since 2018.

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Neser has been injury-free since his major hamstring injury in November 2024, and after his Ashes heroics, Cricket Australia (CA) offered him a central contract. He also did not travel to England to play for Hampshire earlier in the winter to remain fresh for Australia’s array of Test series both home and away.

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Neser’s injury, however, is not the only blow to the hosts ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, as keeper-batter Josh Inglis also suffered back spasms while batting during a two-day-centre-wicket practice. But since it is a recurrence of an issue he has been dealing with lately, Inglis is said to be fine before the squad leaves for Darwin for the series opener.



On the other hand, the pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Scott Boland are all in good shape, with the final decision likely to be made between Boland and Hazlewood for the final spot in the playing XI. Ace spinner Nathan Lyon is also expected to play on his return from hamstring surgery.

