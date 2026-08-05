/2027 CWC Qualifier set for February-March window with tournament venues undecided

10 teams will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier from February 22 to March 23, 2027, with the ICC yet to finalise the tournament venues. In the revamped structure for the next ODI World Cup, which the ICC revealed in July, the winner of this qualifying tournament will gain direct entry into the 14-team main group. The teams finishing second, third and fourth will then contest the first round of the ODI World Cup, called the Super Series – with the top qualifying for the main 12-team stage.

The 50-over World Cup will be held across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21.

Who features in the 10-team Qualifier?

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This 10-team Qualifier will include the two bottom-ranked Full Member teams in the ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026, not including the co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe. The remaining eight teams would include the top four from CWC League 2 and four from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff. This Playoff will include the bottom four teams from the CWC League 2 alongside the four sides from the Challenge League – cricket’s third division. Although the format is yet to be decided, the top four teams from this eight-team Playoff will advance to the World Cup Qualifier.

On the other hand, the Challenge League will feature 12 teams divided into two pools of six each, with all playing three round-robin tournaments over the cycle. The top two sides from each pool will move to the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.



The two-time world champions, the West Indies, are currently ranked 10th and scheduled to play only two ODIs before the cut-off date, against India in September; their ranking and direct qualification will depend on several results. For the West Indies to directly punch their CWC ticket, they will have to win those two ODIs against India in India, and hope that Ireland (ranked 12th) beats Afghanistan (ranked eighth) 4-1 or 5-0 in the ODI series.

