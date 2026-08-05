/DPL 2026 | WATCH - Crazy scenes unfold as 'free kick' forces super over in Warriors vs Tigers

Some crazy scenes unfolded at the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match between New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors on Tuesday (Aug 4) as a freak run out sent the match in the super over. It all happened on the last ball of the match when Tigers captain Himmat Singh fumbled the ball while fielding to miss an easy run out, only to kick it in frustration and hitting the stumps in process to effect the run out. The chasing side, Outer Delhi Warriors, went on to win the match in the super over anyhow but it was not without a scare. A video of the moment has gone viral on the social media.

A free kick run out in DPL 2026

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Outer Delhi Warriors were in complete control of the match until the last ball was bowled on which they needed one run. The batter hit the ball which rolled towards short mid-off are where Tigers captain Himmat Singh came on running but fumbled the ball. Knowing his costly mistake, Singh kicked the ball in frustration and, surprisingly it hit the stumps, dislodging the bails. The moment of frustration turned into joy quickly as fielding team as well as the batting team, could not believe what just happened. The on-air commentator described the kick by Himmat as the FIFA World Cup final goal and it sure was. Have a look at the video of crazy moment below:

What happened after in the match?