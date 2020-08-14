Michael Jordan's sneakers set new record, sell for $615,000

A pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers on Thursday shattered a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes as Christie’s auction house confirmed that the game-worn sneakes have been sold for a whopping $615,000.

The Air Jordan 1 Highs, worn by the NBA superstar during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy, helped Jordan dunk the ball so hard that it ended up shattering the glass backboard.

"This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe," said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's -- which organized the auction with Stadium Goods.

Jordan ended up with 30 points under his belt while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, red and black in colours of Chicago Bulls team.

Previously, Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 had set a record in May when it was auctioned off for a mind-boggling $560,000, while the fresh auction bagged an estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.

The record setting sales emphasizes the rocketing market value of objects linked to the retired basketball megastar since the release of documentary ‘The Last Dance’ that chronicles the saga of Jordan and Chicago Bulls.

It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.