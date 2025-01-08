Former Australia captain Michael Clarke is in awe of Jasprit Bumrah after his Player of the Series performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah was at his fluent best in the series with 32 wickets in nine innings despite India losing the series 1-3. According to Clarke, Bumrah is the best all-format pace bowler at the moment as he continues to impress for India in both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Michael Clarke in awe of Bumrah

"The thing I've thought about Bumrah after the series finished and I was sitting and thinking about his performances, I actually think he's the best fast bowler ever across all three formats," Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

"I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn't get to play T20 cricket, so I'm not talking about those guys, but in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever. He's actually that good in any conditions, that's what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak."

India lost the Sydney Test by six wickets thereby losing the series 3-1, however, had it not been for Bumrah and his heroics things could have been worse. The 31-year-old also led India on two occasions in the series, first leading India to a record 295-run win in Perth and then in the Sydney Test.

Bumrah’s performance also helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2024 where they beat South Africa in the final.

Injury scare for Bumrah

While Bumrah’s performance came as a great incentive for India, he did not participate in the final innings of the Sydney Test due to a back spasm. He is unlikely to play in the white-ball series against England starting later this month and could possibly play against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah has been a key asset to Team India in recent years, especially in the ICC tournaments.