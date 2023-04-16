MI vs KKR playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match preview and prediction

MI vs KKR playing XI: The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Mumbai Indians locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match starts at 3:30 PM at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders are now ranked fourth in the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.711 after winning two of their first four games this season.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have only been able to win one of their three games this season and are currently ranked second-to-last in terms of points with a net run rate of -0.879.

MI vs KKR playing XI (Predicted)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Tim David

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana©, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs KKR match prediction, who will win today’s match?

MI has just won 1 game so far this season. Meanwhile, KKR has won 2 matches and lost the other 2 close contests. KKR looks like a well-settled team on paper as different players have emerged as top performers in different games. Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine have played a terrific game. KKR will pose a tough challenge before the hosts.

Prediction: KKR to win the game.

MI vs KKR match details

The 22nd match of the IPL will be played between MI and KKR. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST. The venue of the clash is Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. On the other hand, JioCinema will stream the MI vs KKR match live.

MI vs KKR head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL games is 22-9 in Mumbai Indians' favour. MI has dominated KKR throughout the 15 years of IPL. The Knight Riders have, however, recently made some progress in terms of their record.

In IPL 2022, KKR defeated MI twice. In fact, the Kolkata-based team is now unbeaten in three games against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

When will MI vs KKR match be played?

MI vs KKR match will be played on Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will MI vs KKR match be held?

MI vs KKR match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.