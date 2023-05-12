MI vs GT Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

MI vs GT Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 57 of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, May 12. The clash will take place at the home ground of Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are currently in the third spot in the points table after winning six matches out of 11 matches so far. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, is leading the points table with eight wins in 11 matches.

In Gujarat Titan’s recent encounter with the Lucknow Super Giants, they set an impressive total of 227 runs for the loss of two wickets and won the match. Mumbai Indians as well emerged victorious in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by skilfully chasing down a target of 200 runs in just 16.3 overs.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL In the IPL, the two teams have crossed paths twice only. In their first encounter in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians emerged winners by a narrow margin of five runs against the defending champions. In the first of this season between the two teams, Gujarat Titans turned the tables on Mumbai Indians by setting an impressive target of 207 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1 MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Pitch report The average first innings total in the previous five games played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai this season has been 193 runs. The pitch at this venue is expected to favour the batters, offering them ample support in this upcoming game. MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Mumbai is expected to set fair on May 12. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C to 35°C on the match day with 67-80 per cent humidity. MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami. MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: It is expected that MI will triumph over GT in their home conditions. MI vs GT- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

