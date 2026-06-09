/Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announces remote work and school closures for FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has issued a decree directing federal employees in Mexico City to work remotely and ordering the suspension of classes across educational institutions on June 11 to ease traffic congestion during the opening events of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The measure aims to improve mobility and road safety as Mexico City prepares to host the tournament's opening match, with a significant influx of visitors expected in the capital.

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Mexico take on South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11. Mexico is co-hosting the tournament alongside the United States and Canada. According to the decree issued by President Sheinbaum, federal agencies must implement remote work arrangements for employees based in Mexico City. The directive excludes personnel involved in essential services, including healthcare, public security, critical infrastructure, and FIFA World Cup operations.

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The decree also mandates the suspension of classes at all educational institutions, ranging from preschool to university level, covering both public and private establishments. Additionally, the government has encouraged private-sector companies to adopt similar remote work policies for their employees. FIFA has confirmed record participation for the 2026 World Cup, with final squad lists featuring 1,248 players representing 48 nations in the expanded tournament.

The upcoming edition will include more teams, players, and matches than any previous FIFA World Cup. Defending champions Argentina national football team enter the tournament after lifting the 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France in a dramatic final that ended 3-3 after extra time before securing victory 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

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