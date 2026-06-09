/2026 World Cup referees salary revealed! Here's how much they are going to be paid

Players aren't the only ones with a financial stake in the 2026 World Cup this summer. The officials tasked with overseeing football's biggest tournament are also set for a substantial payday, with some referees expected to earn more in five weeks than they do during an entire domestic season. Premier League referees typically earn between £170,000 and £180,000 per year once match fees and performance-related bonuses are included. However, the World Cup offers a lucrative opportunity for those selected to officiate on football's grandest stage.

According to The Times, World Cup referees will each receive a record-breaking $100,000 (approximately £75,000) simply for participating in the tournament. The figure is believed to be nearly double the amount paid to officials during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The increase reflects FIFA's commitment to attracting elite officials, as well as the demands of the expanded 48-team tournament and the heightened scrutiny that accompanies it.

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The guaranteed payment is only the beginning. Referees who progress into the knockout stages will receive additional bonuses at every round, with the officials selected for the final on July 19 expected to receive the largest rewards of all. Among the Premier League officials chosen for the tournament are Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, widely regarded as two of England's leading referees. Between Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League assignments this season, both are understood to have earned around £250,000 already, making the World Cup a highly profitable addition to their annual income.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett, who also officiates in the Premier League, has been selected in a specialist VAR role. The tournament will also introduce several significant rule changes designed to improve the flow of matches and reduce time-wasting. Time-wasting is being targeted more aggressively than ever. Substitutes will be required to leave the pitch within ten seconds, and any player who goes off for treatment will have to remain off the pitch for a full minute before returning. There’s also a five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks, and players who cover their mouths during confrontations with officials risk immediate dismissal.

VAR's powers have been expanded, too. For the first time, the system will be able to overturn a corner if it was incorrectly awarded, and review red cards issued for a second yellow. Two things fans have been crying out for. VAR will also have the power to intervene and disallow goals for a foul by an attacking player even before the ball has crossed the line. With 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 VAR officials overseeing 104 matches, the officiating operation assembled for the 2026 World Cup is the largest in the tournament's history.

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