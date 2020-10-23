Mesut Ozil in Arsenal: Guilty for speaking out or not the same footballer anymore?

He was once known as the most creative football player in the world. His fans called him - the perfect passing machine. His name is Mesut Ozil, a German football player of Turkish descent. In 2014 - he was a key contributor to Germany’s FIFA World Cup victory. But since then - Ozil hasn't really been at his best. For all the talent - his career has dwindled in rapid fashion and he has now been left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squad.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager: “He has had opportunities as have everybody else. I'm sad that I had to leave three players out of this list.”

Ozil is disappointed and he has gone public with his feelings as he shared a letter on Thursday to express his dismay at the decision. The former Real Madrid midfielder wrote, “I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice'

What exactly was the player referring to?

His supporters say --- the situation of Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is related to his current situation. They have flooded the internet with theories that the Chinese regime played a major role in the midfielder's exile.

In question - is Arsenal's significant commercial presence in China the main reason behind it?

But what exactly fueled the china theory?

It all began with this social media post by Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong as he said Ozil had been left out of the Arsenal squad for speaking up for Uighurs. In December 2019 - Ozil who is a Muslim - put out a social media post calling China's Uighur Muslims 'warriors who resist persecution'.

The post went viral - and Ozil was taken out of several video games in China. Even his club's next game against Manchester City - was removed from state broadcaster CCTV's schedule.

The Chinese state media launched a massive campaign to discredit the player.

They called him 'silly'. Somebody 'who lives in his imaginary world'. And a man who will decline in influence and will pay a fair price for his words that support terrorism.

One year on - Ozil has been kicked out of his team. His team manager says it’s a purely professional decision. "What I can say from my side is that it is just a football decision. My conscience is very calm because I have been really fair with him.”

But the Chinese state media is celebrating. The Global Times says - Ozil is reaping the consequences of his words.

So is the Chinese regime really behind the player's exile from the Arsenal squad? Or is it just a football decision?

The debate continues...