Melbourne Stars post record total courtesy Glenn Maxwell's highest individual score in BBL

ANI
Melbourne, Australia Published: Jan 19, 2022, 06:02 PM(IST)

Maxwell registers highest individual score in BBL, Melbourne Stars post record total Photograph:( Getty )

Maxwell played a knock of 154 runs off just 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes to help the Melbourne Stars post 273/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday registered the highest individual score in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maxwell played a knock of 154 runs off just 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes to help the Melbourne Stars post 273/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Hobart Hurricanes. In reply, the Hurricanes managed 167-6, losing by a whopping 106 runs in match 56 at MCG, Melbourne.

This total by Melbourne Stars is also the highest team score in the history of the competition. This was Maxwell`s 100th game in the BBL.

Stoinis and Maxwell put on 132 runs for the third wicket for the Stars. The right-handed Marcus Stoinis also rose to the occasion as he scored 75 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 10 sixes.

