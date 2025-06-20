/Meet Rachel Khawaja, wife of Pakistan-origin Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who converted to Islam for marriage, know their love story

Usman Khawaja, left-hand opening batter for Australia, is a Pakistani-origin cricketer, born in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Although Khawaja plays for Australia, he has often said that he has a deep love for Pakistan, his birthplace. His family moved to Australia when he was just four years old. Khawaja started playing international cricket for Australia in 2011. Today, he is considered one of the top batsmen in Test cricket.

Khawaja’s personal life is also quite interesting. He is married to Rachel McLellan, who is nine years younger than him. The two first met in Sydney and then got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

Before marrying Khawaja, Rachel was a Catholic Christian. However, she chose to convert to Islam before their wedding. Khawaja has said that Rachel embraced Islam of her own free will and there was no pressure on her. The couple had a traditional Islamic wedding.

In 2016, on his 21st birthday, Khawaja proposed to Rachel during horse riding in New York’s Central Park. The proposal was a special and romantic moment for both of them.

Rachel has always supported Khawaja through the ups and downs of his cricket career.

Rachel is also very active on social media and often shares pictures of their family life. She has over 139 K followers on Instagram. The couple has been blessed with two daughters.

Rachel also holds dual citizenship of Australia and New Zealand and apart from working as a Business developer, she also works in the sports media industry in her country.