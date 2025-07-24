/Meet five Indian openers with most runs in Test cricket. Only one active player in the list

Openers in Test cricket have a crucial role; they are responsible for facing the new ball, leaving deliveries outside the off-stump, scoring vital runs at the start, and minimising the impact of the new ball. In SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), openers face an added challenge, as the new ball tends to swing significantly in the first hour. Throughout cricket history, many notable openers have made their mark, and India has produced some exceptional ones as well. Now, let’s take a look at the five best openers in the history of Indian Test cricket.

1. Sunil Gavaskar – 9607 Runs

Sunil Gavaskar leads the tally of most runs by an Indian opener in Test cricket. Gavaskar scored 9,607 runs as an opener, facing the world’s toughest bowlers without a helmet.

2. Virender Sehwag – 8207 Runs

Former India opener Virendra Sehwag smashed 8,207 runs as an opener with an astonishing strike rate of 82. Sehwag is the only player to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.

3. Gautam Gambhir – 4119 Runs

Gambhir was India’s rock at the top order during his peak. He scored 4,119 runs opening with the bat for India. Notably, Gambhir smashed five consecutive centuries in 2009 against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

4. Murali Vijay – 3880 Runs

Murali Vijay scored 3,880 runs, with 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. However, on eight occasions he went back to the dressing room without troubling the scores.

5. KL Rahul – 3224 Runs