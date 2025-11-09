/Meet Auqib Nabi: The swing specialist from Jammu and Kashmir dominating Indian domestic cricket

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is quietly building a name for himself in Indian domestic cricket. The 27-year-old fast bowler has become one of the most consistent performers in the Ranji Trophy, thanks to his ability to swing the ball both ways and maintain impressive accuracy. In the ongoing season, Nabi grabbed the spotlight once again during J&K’s match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling on a surface that looked flat and slow, he produced a brilliant spell to take five wickets for just 35 runs, helping J&K bowl out Delhi for 211 on Day 1 (Nov 10).

His wickets included key batters like Anuj Rawat and Hrithik Shokeen, as Nabi showcased his trademark control and movement through the air.

What stood out was how effortlessly he switched between outswing and inswing deliveries. At one point, he beat the outside edge with one ball and then brought the next one sharply back in, trapping the batter in front. It’s this skill set that has made Nabi a crucial player for Jammu and Kashmir.

Last season, he took 44 wickets and played a significant role in Jammu and Kashmir reaching the quarterfinals. His performances earned him a call-up to the North Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, where he continued to impress with a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul against East Zone.

So far this season, he already has 24 wickets in just four matches.



Since the start of last year, Nabi has taken 75 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, the highest among fast bowlers in the competition during this period. Despite his record, the pacer is yet to break into the India ‘A’ setup or bag an IPL contract.